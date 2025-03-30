Did Kim Soo Hyun use Sulli's mother to 'silence' her brother amid film Real's explicit scene scrutiny? All we know

Kim Soo Hyun has been facing aggravated online backlash following Sulli's brother's bombshell allegations of him playing a part in the actress' mental health deterioration. After a series of cryptic social media posts hinting at Kim Soo Hyun, he directly sought answers regarding why the actor coerced Sulli to film n*de scenes of Real (2017). Following that, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly used Sulli's mother to make her brother stop his digging into the past.

On March 30, Sulli's brother made an eighth Instagram post regarding Kim Soo Hyun, bringing significant allegations against him and also cursing him out. In the black solid color post's caption, he wrote, "Did you like nagging my mom instead of talking to me?" He further stated, "The idea you came up with in 48 hours was to try and silence me by calling my mom."

According to him, the actor contacted Sulli's mother to seek her help in stopping him from further questioning about his sister's Real movie's explicit scenes.

Sulli's older brother seemed infuriated by the tone of his writing. He addressed Kim Soo Hyun with derogatory terms like "low-life Korean b*stard" and "f*cking idiot." Even though the name of the Queen of Tears actor was not directly mentioned in the post, fans and netizens could still easily deduce who it was intended for. Recently, Sulli's brother appeared in an interview with Sports Kyunghyang and raised three specific questions regarding his sister's adult scenes in Real.

The first one was why the bed scenes were later included in the scripts without Sulli's prior knowledge. Secondly, why was she coerced into acting in the scenes herself when a body double was supposed to do it and was also allegedly present on the set? His third inquisition was why the movie's team lied about the body double being sick and unavailable for filming on D-day when she was allegedly present on set. Kim Soo Hyun, co-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST, responded to the claims on March 28.

As per them, they are "in the process of confirming" the details surrounding the accusations. The extremely brief statement was not well-received by the impatient fans, who demanded a more substantial response.