'You’re going to fall’: Sulli’s brother’s ‘Mr. Kim’ post sparks Kim Soo Hyun speculation amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

A new controversy is stirring the South Korean entertainment industry, with online communities closely scrutinizing Kim Soo Hyun. At the heart of the discussion is a cryptic social media post by Sulli's older brother, which many speculate may be aimed at the Queen of Tears actor. While Sulli’s brother did not confirm who "Kim" referred to, he criticized fans who were quick to defend Kim Soo Hyun.

The controversy erupted more when Choi Dae Hee, Sulli's brother, shared a vague yet pointed message on his Instagram. In the post, he wrote, "Mr. Kim, I have a lot to say, but I can’t. You’re going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight." This message, later shared on the popular online forum The Qoo, sparked widespread speculation that the "Kim" in question could be Kim Soo Hyun. This cryptic message surfaced amid the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron minor dating controversy.

Many online users quickly drew connections to the late actress Sulli's involvement with Kim Soo Hyun in the 2017 film Real. The movie, directed by Kim Soo Hyun's cousin, Lee Sa Rang, was heavily criticized for its confusing plot and explicit content. Sulli faced significant backlash for her performance, particularly for an intimate scene with Kim Soo Hyun. Despite the harsh criticism, neither the actor nor the film's production team publicly defended her.

The connection between Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun still remains a point of interest, especially given the implications of her brother's message. Many netizens believe Choi Dae Hee's post subtly references unresolved issues stemming from Sulli’s time working with Kim Soo Hyun and the treatment she received during and after the film's release.

Sulli's brother further said to Kim Soo Hyun's fans that he didn't even say Kim Soo Hyun's name directly. Then why are they speculating so much? Sulli's brother shares, "How is it that the so-called ‘fans’ are the ones being the least helpful? I didn’t even mention Soo Hyun’s name, and yet people came swarming in instantly… Must be driving you crazy too, not being able to fact-check anything, right?" (as per Koreaboo's translation)

Sulli, born Choi Jin Ri, was a former member of the girl group f(x) under SM Entertainment. She was known for her bold personality and advocacy for mental health. On October 14, 2019, Sulli tragically passed away at the age of 25. Her death was ruled a suicide, which brought to light the intense pressures and cyberbullying faced by celebrities. Even years after her passing, her name continues to surface in public discourse, reflecting the lasting impact she left on the industry and those around her.