Kim Soo Hyun’s Real co-star Han Ji Eun reveals PTSD struggles after filming intimate scenes in resurfaced 2018 interview

As scrutiny around actor Kim Soo Hyun continues to grow, following allegations related to his alleged past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, another controversy has surfaced. This time, it involves his 2017 movie Real, which was heavily criticized upon release. Recently, an old interview featuring actress Han Ji Eun, who had a supporting role in the film, has resurfaced, shedding light on troubling aspects of her experience working on the project.

The renewed attention comes in part due to comments made by the late idol-actress Sulli’s brother, who publicly condemned Kim Soo Hyun, claiming that Real had a negative impact on his sister and demanded answers. Amid the growing controversy, Han Ji Eun’s statements from a 2018 interview promoting her next film, Rampant, have gained traction online. In the interview, Han Ji Eun shared her struggles while filming Real, revealing that she had significant concerns before accepting the role but ultimately decided to trust Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in the project.

According to Han Ji Eun, she initially hesitated to audition for Real due to the film’s nudity requirements. The lack of clear information about the project further added to her uncertainty. However, upon learning that Kim Soo Hyun had signed on as the lead, she believed the movie would have merit and proceeded with the audition process.

Despite the challenging nature of the role, she successfully secured her place in the film, beating out an estimated 4,300 other applicants. She expressed pride in being chosen for the project, as it felt like an acknowledgment of her talent and dedication. However, Han Ji Eun later described her experience working on Real as frustrating and emotionally taxing.

She explained that she had multiple intimate and drug-fueled scenes, which required her to be vulnerable on screen. However, despite the complexity of the role, she was not given the guidance she expected from the production team. She expressed disappointment that there was little opportunity for discussion regarding the portrayal of her character, leaving her feeling unsupported.

Additionally, once the film was released, Han Ji Eun was disheartened to find that much of her performance had been cut, with only her most intimate and explicit scenes making it into the final version. This realization left her frustrated and questioning her decision to take part in the project. In the interview, she admitted that while she tried not to have regrets, the experience left her feeling deeply uncomfortable, and it took time for her to move past the emotional toll and trauma.

As past allegations and controversies surrounding Kim Soo Hyun continue to circulate, Han Ji Eun’s interview has sparked further debate among netizens. While Real was already infamous for its confusing plot and heavy use of explicit content, these resurfacing stories have reignited discussions about what truly went on behind the scenes of the production.