Kim Sae Ron’s family attorney rejects altering Kim Soo Hyun's texts to minor daughter; Lawyer reveals details of 'reconstruction'

The late Kim Sae Ron's family's legal team has responded to claims that she and actor Kim Soo Hyun exchanged manipulated KakaoTalk messages. These messages, which were made public by the family's lawyer, caused a great deal of controversy because they implied that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were having an affair while still underage.

Bu Ji Seok, the family's lawyer, strongly maintained that the chat logs were recreated without any changes or sanitization in response to mounting doubts regarding the veracity of the evidence. Although he declined to confirm whether the evidence was subjected to forensic examination, he stressed that the content was the same as the original messages.

Attorney Bu Ji Seok clarified on March 28, 2025, that the messages were reformatted for release without altering any words, according to CBS No Cut News. "Chat logs are frequently restructured in new image formats instead of being released as original screenshots for reasons like protecting privacy, improving clarity, or handling legal complexities," he explained. "But I rebuilt it without altering a single word, and nothing was sanitized," he quotes.

He added that Kim Sae Ron's conversations with her "aunt" were also carefully replicated. According to the allegedly 2016 messages, Kim Soo Hyun requested physical contact and showed affection for Kim Sae Ron when she was just 17 years old (15 in international age). This information directly refutes Kim Soo Hyun's earlier claims that there was no involvement with underage Kim Sae Ron back in 2016.

Advertisement

There are still doubts regarding the reliability of the materials provided to the public because it is difficult to independently confirm their contents when reconstructed messages are used in place of original screenshots.

With the legal team emphasizing the accuracy of the reconstructed messages and the possibility of future legal measures, the case remains a sensitive issue. The public awaits further clarification from Kim Soo Hyun's representatives, GOLDMEDALIST, as the debate surrounding the authenticity and implications of the evidence persists. Some fans want Kim Soo Hyun to retire from the industry; others are demanding clarification about the texts, while some want him to apologize to Kim Sae Ron's bereaved family.