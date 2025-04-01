Did Kim Soo Hyun use a script for press conference on Kim Sae Ron dating scandal? Netizens want him to ‘drop the act’

On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference to address the ongoing controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron. However, what was meant to be a moment for the actor to clarify his position quickly turned into a firestorm of criticism as netizens began to accuse him of faking his remorse. One of the most significant points of contention was the fact that Kim Soo Hyun appeared to be reading from a script throughout the entire press conference, sparking outrage from the public.

From the very beginning of the press conference, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that a piece of paper was allegedly placed in front of the actor as he walked onto the stage. As he began speaking, it became increasingly apparent that Kim Soo Hyun was frequently glancing down at the paper, which many interpreted as him reading a prepared statement. This led many to believe that his words were not coming from the heart, but rather from a scripted defense aimed at protecting his image.

The actor's reliance on the script fueled a growing sense of anger among fans and critics. Many felt that the press conference, which was meant to address serious allegations, seemed rehearsed and insincere. Social media platforms quickly became inundated with comments from frustrated netizens who felt that Kim Soo Hyun’s demeanor lacked genuine emotion. The primary criticism was that he appeared to be more concerned with protecting his public image rather than expressing true remorse for his actions.

Advertisement

What particularly infuriated many was the fact that Kim Soo Hyun seemed to focus heavily on defending himself, rather than addressing the underlying issues at hand: namely, the allegations surrounding Kim Sae Ron and her involvement in the controversy. Some netizens even went as far as calling him a "narcissist," accusing him of using the press conference as a platform to center the conversation around himself instead of offering any meaningful insight or apologies regarding the pain his actions may have caused.

The scripted nature of Kim Soo Hyun's responses was seen by many as an attempt to control the narrative, offering a polished version of events rather than engaging in an open, emotional discussion about the allegations. His failure to speak candidly, many believed, further deepened the sense of inauthenticity surrounding the press conference. Netizens were quick to point out that, by focusing so much on reading prepared remarks, Kim Soo Hyun missed the opportunity to demonstrate genuine empathy or take full responsibility for his actions.

Advertisement

Moreover, critics emphasized that Kim Soo Hyun’s performance at the press conference seemed detached from the gravity of the situation. The presence of a script, paired with his calculated delivery, made it seem as though the actor was more interested in defending his career than addressing the emotional turmoil surrounding Kim Sae Ron and the late Sulli. While he shed tears during the press conference, many believed that his tears appeared staged, and his emotional display failed to match the seriousness of the accusations.

Netizens expressed disappointment, with some even calling for the actor to step away from the public eye entirely, feeling that his actions had further damaged his reputation rather than restoring it. Meanwhile, the scandal surrounding Kim Soo Hyun, late Kim Sae Ron, and late Sulli is far from over, and it remains to be seen whether the actor can rebuild his credibility or if the damage to his public image will be irreparable.