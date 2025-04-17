TXT, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM join 2025 Weverse Con Festival: Know performer lineup, when, where and how to watch live

The Weverse Con Festival is set to be back with its exciting acts from various popular K-pop groups like ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, TXT, ILLIT and soloists like Lee Mujin, Kyuhyun, Chuu. On April 17, the last line-up of the performers was unveiled, generating great excitement amongst ticket buyers and also online viewers. If you are wondering how to purchase the tickets or when and where to stream it online, this article has got you covered.

The 2025 Weverse Con Festival is scheduled for two exclusive live-streaming sessions– the first on Saturday, May 31 and the second on Sunday, June 1. This shall allow more fans from various parts of the world to join in and celebrate their favourite artist's music. The in-person events will be held at the grand venues of INSPIRE Arena (indoor) and Discovery Park (outdoor) in Incheon, South Korea. The latest addition to the line-up includes 8 new names and the surprise announcement of soloist BoA as a tribute artist.

Performances of 82MAJOR, AKMU, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, TXT, and VIVIZ have been added. Besides them, the other acts include– TWS, &TEAM, TREASURE, P1Harmony, FIFTY FIFTY, Jeong Sun Ah, Lee Mu Jin, LIGHTSUM, Min Kyoung Ah, NOWADAYS, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, BTOB’s Changsub, QWER, Dreamcatcher’s JiU, SuA, and Yoohyeon, 10CM, LUN8, Chuu and Nell. With several artists like AKMU set to make first-time appearances in the festival, excitement has been built up to see fresh acts.

The fourth edition of the annual music festival will be hosted and organized by BTS's agency HYBE. To watch the 2025 Weverse Con Festival, you can tune in on the official Weverse app or the Weverse web platform. Additionally, the event will be live-streamed on the Weverse TV app. Real-time subtitles will be available in multiple languages, including English, ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the event.

The offline events have four ticketing types, as per the website Klook. They include– 1 Day Pass: Weverse Con + Weverse Park (Day), Green Pass: Weverse Park (Day) + Weverse Park (Night), Con Ticket: Weverse Con and Night Ticket: Weverse Park (Night).

