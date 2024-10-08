Happy Birthday Huh Yunjin: Walking through K-pop idol's journey from Produce 48 to LE SSERAFIM debut, BTS' J-Hope collab and more

October 8 marks the birthday of Huh Yunjin, a rising star in the K-pop industry. Born in 2001, Yunjin is not just a talented singer and dancer but also a remarkable songwriter and producer. As a member of LE SSERAFIM, one of the most popular girl groups today, Yunjin has already made her mark in the K-pop world.

But, her journey from a quiet life in Albany, New York, to the high-pressure spotlight of South Korean entertainment was not an easy one. Today, we celebrate her extraordinary journey, which shows perseverance, passion, and the courage to be authentically herself.

Yunjin’s early passion for music

Huh Yunjin was born in Seoul, South Korea, but moved to the United States when she was just eight months old. Raised in Albany, New York, Yunjin grew up with the name Jennifer Huh. She pursued her passion for music throughout her school years at Niskayuna High School, performing as a mezzo-soprano despite having no formal training in opera. Even then, Yunjin's talent was undeniable. Her voice stood out, and she never shied away from flaunting a natural love for music that hinted at her future in the industry.

Yunjin's love for performing led her to make a life-changing decision at the age of 16. She moved back to South Korea to chase her dream of becoming a K-pop idol. While her journey as a trainee wasn't always smooth, this early experience laid the foundation for her future success.

Produce 48: The first step

In 2018, Huh Yunjin got her first taste of the K-pop limelight when she appeared on the survival reality show Produce 48. Representing PLEDIS Entertainment, she competed alongside other trainees, including After School member Lee Ga Eun. Although Yunjin didn't make it to the show's final lineup, she was eliminated after ranking 26th, and her appearance on Produce 48 proved to be a stepping stone for her career.

The show allowed her to showcase her vocal abilities and laid the groundwork for her later success. Even though she didn’t debut as part of the show’s final group, Yunjin remained undeterred. She returned to training, preparing for what would eventually be her breakthrough moment.

Debut with LE SSERAFIM

Yunjin’s determination paid off when, in 2021, she signed a contract with SOURCE MUSIC, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, home to global K-pop sensation BTS. In March 2022, Source Music announced the formation of a new girl group, LE SSERAFIM. Following this, Yunjin was revealed as the final member of the group on April 9, 2022.

On May 2, 2022, LE SSERAFIM made their debut with the extended play FEARLESS. Yunjin not only contributed her vocal talents but also showed her skills as a songwriter, co-writing the track Blue Flame. Her unique voice and stage presence quickly won the hearts of fans worldwide. The group’s debut was a commercial success, solidifying Yunjin’s place in the K-pop world.

Just a few months later, Yunjin celebrated her 100th day as a member of LE SSERAFIM by releasing her first solo single, Raise Y_our Glass. The track, which she co-wrote, was a celebration of her journey and the support she received from her fans.

Yunjin’s evolution as an artist

LE SSERAFIM’s second EP, ANTIFRAGILE, released in October 2022, saw Yunjin take on an even greater role in the group’s creative process. She co-wrote three of the EP’s standout tracks: Impurities, No Celestial, and Good Parts (When the Quality Is Bad but I Am). The themes of the EP, resilience and embracing imperfections, resonated deeply with Yunjin, who has always been open about the challenges she’s faced in the industry.

As a solo artist, Yunjin continued to push boundaries. On January 9, 2023, she released her second single, I ≠ Doll. This self-penned track was a bold statement about the objectification of idols and the pressures she faces based solely on her appearance. The music video, which featured an animated character created by Yunjin, symbolized the disconnect between how idols are perceived and who they really are. The song’s critique of the industry’s obsession with physical image earned praise for its honesty and vulnerability.

In March 2023, Yunjin released her third solo track, Love You Twice. The song was a tribute to LE SSERAFIM’s fandom, FEARNOT, and explored themes of self-love and personal growth. Accompanied by a beautifully animated video, the song touched the hearts of fans, reinforcing Yunjin’s connection with her supporters.

Expanding horizons: Yunjin’s collaborations and international success

By 2023, Yunjin had established herself as not only a talented performer but also a reputed songwriter. In August of that year, she released her fourth single, Blessing in Disguise, a song that reflected on her journey back to South Korea and her mixed emotions of excitement, fear, and regret. The track had first been introduced at the 2023 Weverse Con Festival, where fans got a glimpse of Yunjin’s versatility as an artist.

Yunjin’s career reached another milestone in early 2024 when she collaborated with BTS’ J-Hope on the single i don’t know, part of his album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1. This high-profile collaboration became a testament to her growing influence in the industry. Prior to this, Yunjin also contributed lyrics and featured on GroovyRoom's Yes or No alongside Crush, a track that peaked at number 57 on Melon’s real-time chart.

Her international reach continued to expand when she teamed up with American artist Max on the single Stupid In Love.

From her early days as a contestant on Produce 48 to her global success with LE SSERAFIM and her blossoming solo career, Yunjin has proven time and again that she’s more than just an idol; she’s an artist with a powerful voice and an even more powerful message.

As she celebrates her 23rd birthday, fans can expect even more music and creativity from Yunjin as she continues to break barriers in the K-pop industry. Happy birthday, Huh Yunjin! Here’s to many more years of incredible music and growth.

