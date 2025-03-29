Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin's The Divorce Insurance OTT: Know release date, plot details, cast, when and where to watch

A delightful new rom-com, Divorce Insurance, is gearing up to charm K-drama enthusiasts. Before its much-anticipated release, let’s dive into the plot, cast, episode details, storyline, direction, and what viewers can expect from this quirky romantic comedy.

In an era when divorce rates are skyrocketing, No Gi Jun decided to develop a policy that is quite different from any other in the market. An insurance policy for divorce, with the idea that a divorce is an unexpected disaster in a person's life. He sets up a divorce insurance team, with Kang Han Deul, An Jeon Man and Jeon Na Rae joining the team.

About No Gi Jun (played by Lee Dong Wook), who works for an unconventional insurance company's product development team. Given his credentials and experience, he appears like the ideal man, but he has had three previous marriages and each one ended in divorce. The divorce was a huge blow to his cash and his psyche. He ends up with a divorce insurance business policy.

Apart from No Gi Jun, there are other team members. Meet Kang Han Deul, an underwriter who is entitled to review the divorce insurance contract. She has always been a patient person, but following her divorce, she decided to live a different life.

An Jeon Man, the third team member, is a careful individual who prioritizes safety. His role as a risk surveyor is to propose effective insurance plans and ways to prevent accidents. Additionally, he joins the Divorce Insurance team, which is perhaps the most thrilling experience of his life. Financial mathematician Jeon Na Rae is the fourth member. Because she and her ex-husband had different values, she got divorced as soon as she returned home from her honeymoon.

Due to her calculating personality, Jeon Na Rea never regrets the choices she makes. She becomes a special advisor and statistical analyst on the divorce insurance team.

Lee Dong Wook plays the role of No Gi Jun, a charismatic and intriguing lead. Lee Joo Bin plays Kang Han Deul, while Lee Kwang Soo takes on the role of An Jeon Man. Lee Daa Hee stars as Jeon Na Rae, and EXY also joins the cast in a significant role. The drama is directed by Lee Won Suk and written by Lee Jae Yeon.

Q: How many episodes does The Divorce Insurance have?

A: The series consists of 12 episodes.

Q: When does Divorce Insurance air?

A: It airs from March 31, 2025, to May 6, 2025.

Q: What days of the week will new episodes be released?

A: New episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Q: Which network is broadcasting Divorce Insurance?

A: The drama will air on tvN.

Q: Where can the Indian audience watch the show?

A: Amazon Prime.

Q: When does the first episode of Divorce Insurance premiere?

A: Episode 1 premieres on March 31, 2025, at 5:20 PM (KST)

Q: When will the second episode be released?

A: Episode 2 will air the following day, on April 1, 2025.

Whether you're a fan of romantic dramas or looking for something unconventional, this series—The Divorce Insurance—offers both laughter and emotional depth. Don't miss out on this exciting journey into the world of love, loss, and the unexpected twists of modern relationships.