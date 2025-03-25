Will Jo Bo Ah play one of Lee Dong Wook’s ex-wives in her cameo for Divorce Insurance? Here’s what we know

Lee Dong Wook's upcoming drama Divorce Insurance is already generating buzz with its unique and refreshing storyline. Combining romantic comedy with the complexities of modern relationships, the series offers a fresh perspective on divorce.

Adding to the excitement, recent reports from Dong-a.com reveal that actress Jo Bo Ah will make a special appearance in Divorce Insurance. Fans are thrilled about this reunion, as Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook previously shared the screen in the hit 2020 fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Their on-screen chemistry was so well-received that Jo Bo Ah even made a cameo in the show's second season, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. Now, with Divorce Insurance, the duo is set to team up for the third time, and viewers can't wait to see them together again.

While details about Jo Bo Ah's character remain under wraps, speculation is already running wild. Will she play one of Lee Dong Wook's ex-wives? Could she be a divorce client seeking help, or will her role simply be a brief but impactful cameo? Whatever the case, fans are eager to see how her character fits into the drama's intriguing premise.

Speaking about Lee Dong Wook's Divorce Insurance, the 12-episode series takes a fresh spin on the romantic comedy genre by exploring the chaos and comedy that ensues when an insurance company's elite product development team launches a new and unconventional product: divorce insurance (yes, you heard that right). The drama humorously delves into the complexities of love, marriage, and breakups in the modern age. Divorce Insurance is directed by Lee Won Seok and written by Lee Tae Yoon.

The star-studded cast includes Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee, promising a dynamic mix of talent and charm. With Jo Bo Ah's surprise appearance adding an extra layer of intrigue, Divorce Insurance is shaping up to be a must-watch.

Will Jo Bo Ah's character shake things up for Lee Dong Wook's role? Fans will have to tune in to find out when Divorce Insurance premieres on TVING and Amazon Prime. Set to air on TVING and Amazon Prime on March 31, 2025, the drama will air every Monday and Tuesday, concluding on May 6, 2025.