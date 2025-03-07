Like Jennie music video OUT: BLACKPINK's Jennie gets fans 'obsessed' and hits haters hard with bold track

BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped a fiery diss track, Like Jennie, on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST/12 a.m. EST), coinciding with the release date of her debut full-length solo studio album, Ruby. The music video is built on similar lines as her last release featuring Doechii, ExtraL. The K-pop idol's confidence and boldness shine through in the MV, and the powerful vocals are a cherry on top. It is her fifth pre-released track from among the 15 songs of the album.

Jennie, known for her musical experimentation and unapologetic, hard-hitting lyricism, did not disappoint this time as well. The chorus, which includes the repeated use of "Jennie" in the background makes the track addictive. It serves as a scathing response to her haters, who "don't really like Jennie," "cause they could never be Jennie." The song aims at reminding everyone of her achievements and influence as one of the biggest names in the K-pop scene, who transcended beyond the domestic boundary and took the world by storm.

Watch the fiery Like Jennie MV here:

Building on the defiant tone of 'you can love me or hate me, but not ignore me', the BLACKPINK member poses a provocative question to her listeners: "Who else got 'em obsessed like Jennie?" The artist calls herself "Special Edition, and your AI couldn't copy." In a scathing reference to her exes, she asserts that they're the ones who will ultimately regret losing her, as she's too busy basking in global attention to even spare a thought for them. She also boasts that she's "got the whole world spinning" around her.

In the energetic Like Jennie music video, the artist confidently declares her unstoppable momentum, warning haters to "get outta my way" as she boldly asserts, "I've slayed it, and I graved it." Jennie also addresses those who speak ill of her behind her back, taunting them to "keep shading" her, showcasing her unwavering confidence. She then throws down a bold challenge, asking "have you ever met Jennie?" implying that her critics are unprepared for her dazzling aura and stardom.