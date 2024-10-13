Name: Doubt

Premiere Date: 11 October, 2024

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, Oh Yeon Soo

Director: Song Yeon Hwa

Writer: Han Ah Young

No. of Episodes: 10

Genre: Psychological thriller, Crime drama

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Wavve, Coupang Play, Netflix

Doubt Plot

The show follows a father-daughter duo as they each get involved in a murder case, on either side with Han Suk Kyu playing Jang Tae Su, the criminal behavior analyst working to find the culprit, and Chae Won Bin embodying Jang Ha Bin, his highschooler daughter who seemingly holds secrets relevant to the incident. The Korean title of the show uses the words ‘close traitor’, so it remains to be seen which one gives in first as the investigation progresses in Doubt.

Watch Doubt Trailer

Initial thoughts on Doubt

The show jumps into a murder mystery, and the peculiar relationship shared between Jang Tae Su and Jang Ha Bin, the two leads of the story; much like its name, the program centers around the doubt that is accumulated in the former’s head regarding his child’s involvement in the investigation around a murder case. Han Suk Kyu returns as a clever and cynical self-taught criminal profiler who is given two subordinates with different strengths. Chae Won Bin, his teenage daughter, displays suspicious behavior, which, combined with her distrust towards her own father, makes for an estranged relationship following the death of her mother.

What’s good about Doubt?

The show brings in veteran Han Suk Kyu in a role where you can doubt his actions. Right from the get-go, he is not painted as this fatherly figure to look up to, but as someone with flaws, and that definitely adds an edge to the portrayal. There is the familiar respect-laden behavior of those around him, which is akin to his Dr. Romantic character, but otherwise, he is as much of a complex man as one can believe.

So far, Chae Won Bin as the daughter acting out in her post-pubescent stage, is okay at best, with not much to her credit. There’s a lack of expressions, which seems intended but, then again, does nothing to add to the suspense behind her character and appears more non-chalant than probably planned.

What’s bad about Doubt?

As previously mentioned, the verdict on Jang Ha Bin's character is under consideration for now, but as the show progresses, we’re hoping for a development arc to save her. In the premiere week, it seems much too early to make a decisive statement about the show's future, but we’re keeping our eyes open for a saving grace.

Should you watch Doubt?

We hope that the 10 episodes allow enough time for the story to develop and for the characters’ behavior patterns to change. Since we expect it to revolve around one murder case, there may be room for it to become repetitive or even unnecessarily elongated, which we hope it avoids.

There is promise in the show, so fans of the genre can surely tune in, but we’re still on the fence about the overall impact which seems a little lacklustre at the moment.

