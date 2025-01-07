Marry My Husband couple Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho welcome first child post September 2024 wedding

From the on-screen couple in Marry My Husband to marriage in real life, Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho's K-drama-like love story has now a new breakthrough. As per the latest updates, the beloved couple has welcomed their first child four months after tying the knot.

According to a K-media outlet's report on January 7, Gong Min Jung's agency, FANTAGIO, announced that she had given birth to a daughter on January 2. "Both mother and baby are healthy and are resting under the care of their family," the agency added.

The actress also shared her own thoughts on new motherhood. She stated, "It feels truly miraculous, and I am so moved to welcome such a precious little life. Becoming a mother has made me deeply respect all the mothers in the world. I sincerely thank everyone who encouraged and congratulated us."

Heartfelt congratulations to the couple!

Back in September 2024, the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony attended by their families, friends, and industry acquaintances. Then on December 2, during the press conference of her ongoing KBS drama Sorry, Not Sorry, Gong Min Jung announced her pregnancy. She revealed that during the filming of this drama, she was already with a child, but her character wasn't.

However, the creators made some adjustments and rewritten her character Ha Na as pregnant. She expressed her gratitude towards the production team.

Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho starred as a married couple in tvN's Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo. The actress revealed that they knew each other even before working together on the project. Although their on-screen marriage was troubled, their real-life wedding was as beautiful as a fairytale. The two stars personally announced their marriage back in 2024 and even dedicated heartfelt messages to each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Murky Stream FIRST LOOK: Rowoon embodies Joseon thug hiding his past from wise Shin Ye Eun; PICS and teaser