'Deeply grateful': Lee Yi Kyung gives shoutout to ex-girlfriend and Welcome to Waikiki co-star Jung In Sun at 2024 APAN Star Awards

Lee Yi Kyung won hearts with his acceptance speech at the 2024 APAN Star Awards. He bagged an Excellence Award for his outstanding performance as Park Min Young's villainous husband in the revenge-themed rom-com Marry My Husband. While accepting the award, he gave a shoutout to his ex-girlfriend Jung In Sun, going viral for his candid moment.

On December 28, Lee Yi Kyung went on to the stage of the APAN Star Awards to accept his trophy. Taking the mic, he mentioned Jung In Sun, his Welcome to Waikiki co-star, whom he briefly dated. "For those who know, I’m deeply grateful to the judges who made it possible for me to meet Jung In Sun," his unexpected shoutout made everyone burst into laughter, including the actress herself who was seated in the crowd. Lee Yi Kyung also congratulated her on the Female Excellence- Short/Web Drama Award for her performance in Grand Shining Hotel. Jung In Sun's reaction to the actor's candid speech, showcased that the pair ended their relationship amicably.

Watch the clip here:

Lee Yi Kyung and Jung In Sun started dating when they were co-starring in the comedy-drama Welcome to Waikiki. In April 2018, the pair confirmed their relationship publicly. It was revealed that at that time they had been already dating for a year. However, just two months later of acknowledging their relationship, the couple announced their breakup in June 2018.

On the work front, Lee Yi Kyung started 2024 with a major role in tvN's Marry My Husband. He played the role of Park Min Hwan, the villainous husband of Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min You). He received global applause for his outstanding performance. Despite having a goofy personality in real life, he nailed the character so perfectly, that people truly started hating Park Min Hwan.

He also starred in Face Me and Marry You this year with another drama It's You, Out of the Blue in the pipeline for 2025 release. On the other hand, Jung In Sun made her TV drama comeback after 3 years with DNA Lover, co-starring Choi Si Won, and Lee Tae Hwan.

