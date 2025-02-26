Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook's My Dearest Nemesis Ep 5-6 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook have been going back-and-forth in their love-hate relationship in romance drama, My Dearest Nemesis. The male lead's chaotic energy is aptly balanced by the female lead's matured tackling of situations. In this week's episode we saw them getting close to each other without even realising. Meanwhile, the second couple, portrayed by Kwak Shi Young and Im Se Mi, also surprised viewers with an unexpected start to their relationship.

Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) started understanding Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) more and appreciated him for having varied interests like rock concerts and comics. With that, he felt like there was finally someone who did not judge him for his choices and preferences. He got completely exposed in front of her when he called in a wire fixing company to fix his secret room's light and sound system, and unexpectedly the one who came to fix it was Baek Su Jeong, who is the company's owner's daughter.

He accepted that having one person know all his secrets wasn't that bad. The two grew closer as she opened up about her deceased mother to him. Seo Ha Jin (Im Se Mi) is the only one who knows both of them and will do anything to prevent them from knowing about each other's second identities in episodes 5 and 6, which can be watched on March 3 and 4 on tvN (exclusively for South Koreans) and on Viki at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Seo Ha Jin's budding romance with customer Kim Sim Won (Kwak Shi Young) makes the show interesting. They started off with a one night stand but ended up developing feelings for each other. Kim Sim Won, who has never really been that into anyone he dated and never proposed to anyone before, expressed his liking towards her. But he was taken aback by her prompt rejection, which stemmed from the trauma of her messy divorce from her ex-husband.

The main couple will also have swoon-worthy moments in the next episodes as Ban Ju Yeon would indirectly say that it's okay to have a younger boyfriend and he could be the one for Baek Su Jeong.