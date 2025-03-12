Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook's My Dearest Nemesis Episode 7-8 recap; when and where to watch ep 9-10

My Dearest Nemesis leads Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook have finally given fans what they have been waiting for so long– their first official kiss after confronting their feelings for each other. Episodes 7 and 8 presented a different side of both of them and also showed positive development of relations between the second couple of the show. However, the end wasn't as planned, setting stage for a tense following week episode.

In episodes 7 and 8 of My Dearest Nemesis, Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) hints at his feelings for Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young), and following that she starts avoiding him in office. Her reason for doing so was him being a chaebol heir and way out of her financial league. However, he amassed courage and said, "I like you" with utmost sincerity, which moved her and made her say it back. As they started their secret dating, people around Baek Su Jeong hilariously kept telling her how incompatible they were for each other.

The second couple– Seo Ha Jin (Im Se Mi) and Kim Sim Won (Kwak Si Yang), also finally decided to officially date and shared a passionate kiss. Both the couples delivered warm and heart-fluttering moments. But things took a dramatic turn at the end, hinting at a tumultuous next episode. To watch episodes 9 and 10, tune in on Viki on March 17 and 18 at 8:50 p.m. KST (5:20 p.m. IST/6:50 a.m. EST). The drama will also stream on tvN, exclusively for South Korean viewers.

Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon are now aware of each other's ‘Black Dragon’ and ‘Strawberry’ identities. The preview of the next week's episodes reveal that their just-started relationship will suffer the threat of break up. A rumour about their ensuing marriage will spread in the office, infuriating Ban Ju Yeon's grandmother, who will order her quiet dismissal to avoid further controversies. We will have to wait till next week to find out if they will be able to overcome such obstacles and get back to each other.