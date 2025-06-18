Moon Taeil quasi-rape case: Prosecution demands 7-year prison sentence after ex-NCT member admits to charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Moon Taeil has been embroiled in a massive controversy due to allegations of sexual assault involving an intoxicated foreign woman. In the latest development of the case, he admitted to committing the crime with two other accomplices during the first trial on June 18. Following that, the prosecution demanded a 7-year prison sentence, as reported by K-media Maeil Business Newspaper.

Taeil admitted to quasi-rape charges

On the morning of the 18th, the 26th Criminal Department (C) of the Seoul Central District Court held its first trial on charges of violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes. Former NCT member Taeil was among the three men indicted in the case, and during the trial, he admitted to sexually assaulting an intoxicated foreign woman in June 2024.

Prosecution demanded 7-year prison sentence for Taeil and other defendants in quasi-rape case

After all three accused men admitted to committing the sexual crime, the prosecution urged a prison sentence of 7 years. The victim's side also demanded 10 years of employment restrictions for Taeil.

The defendant's lawyer, however, consistently focused on reducing sentencing, stating that after the incident, his client submitted a letter of surrender to the police and reached an agreement with the victim. He claimed the crime was accidental and not premeditated by the defendants. The final verdict for the case will take place on July 10.

Evidence provided by prosecution to prove Taeil guilty of sexual crime

The prosecution stated that Taeil helped escort the victim to a taxi, which was part of the process leading to the location where the crime occurred. He then disclosed the contents of the defendants' KakaoTalk messages secured during the investigation. The texts revealed discussions about ensuring the victim didn't fall asleep and arranging for her to be taken somewhere else. According to the prosecution, these "conversation confirms that it [the crime] was planned."

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or an NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ex-NCT's Moon Taeil admits to aggravated rape charges with 2 accomplices; know all shocking details of case