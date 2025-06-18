General Hospital Spoilers, June 18 Episode: Will Michael Lose Chance to Be Father? Here's How Sasha and Daisy Are Involved

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 18, reveal a packed episode with major relationship decisions, emotional conflicts, and protective instincts in full swing. Michael will face disappointment, Drew will ask a life-changing question, and Elizabeth will find herself caught in a tense situation involving Kristina.

Michael and Sasha clash over Daisy

Michael brings Sasha home from the hospital, but their conversation quickly turns tense. He wants to step into a more active role as Daisy's father, but Sasha isn't sure it's a good idea. She's still worried about Michael's ties to the Corinthos family and how that might affect their daughter.

Michael becomes visibly upset during their talk and asks Sasha if she's trying to cut him out of Daisy's life. While Sasha doesn't want to push him away, she remains cautious. Still, the two will have an honest discussion and might find some middle ground.

Drew proposes to Willow

Drew stuns Willow with a surprise proposal. He believes getting married will help their case for winning custody of her children. Willow is unsure and needs time to consider whether this is the right move.

Drew argues that marrying him could give them a stronger legal footing against Michael. Although Willow seems hesitant, Drew urges her to think of what's best for the kids. This storyline sets up a complicated love-versus-strategy dilemma.

Curtis tells Jordan that it might be too late to fix his marriage. After rejecting Portia, Curtis opens up about the issues they've faced, including the recent blackmail situation involving Drew. Meanwhile, Portia gives Trina an update, likely about Drew's threats. Trina doesn't hide her feelings and declares, "I hate that man so much!" in the preview.

Isaiah makes it clear he wants to protect Elizabeth, especially now that Lucky has left town. He warns Ric to stay away from her, making his support obvious. Later, Elizabeth may confront Kristina, who's worried someone will turn her in for cutting the brakes on the wrong car. Kristina asks if Liz is planning to tell the truth, and Liz might reassure her that she'll stay quiet, for now.

Elsewhere, Ava and Cody continue their flirtation, with Ava teasing that 'a lady never tells.' Their playful energy could hint at a future romance. Kai is also expected to get medical updates from his surgeon. There might be a complication in his recovery, so fans should stay tuned to see what's next for him.

