Unseen Video: Mahesh Babu greets Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala at Akhil Akkineni’s wedding amid rumors of him ignoring them

Mahesh Babu’s presence at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding grabbed quite a lot of attention, as the actor looked super handsome wearing a casual sweatshirt. He was joined by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Recently, an inside video from the celebrations was noted where the SSMB29 star was seen sharing a candid moment with Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar meets Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

In the video, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen giving a tight hug to Naga Chaitanya, who then proceeds to meet Mahesh Babu. The two of them can then be seen hugging each other in a warm embrace.

Meanwhile, Namrata hugs Sobhita Dhulipala, who was standing next to the Thandel star. The actresses were seen exchanging pleasantries, post which the Made In Heaven starlet gave a hug to Sitara.

Finally, Mahesh Babu could be seen greeting Sobhita, and the two shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. Their video has gone viral, especially after rumors surfaced about Mahesh ignoring Chay and Sobhita at the event.

Mahesh Babu wore sweatshirt worth lakhs at Akhil-Zainab’s wedding

Undoubtedly, one of the key highlights of Akhil Akkineni’s wedding was the presence of Mahesh Babu, who is already in the news over his upcoming project SSMB29. However, his simple and casual look for the day also did not go unnoticed.

The Telugu superstar wore a sage-green printed sweatshirt for the day, which was from the Hermes brand and is said to be priced at Rs. 1.37 lakhs.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s classy look at Akhil’s reception styled with a Christian Dior bag

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a glamorous look at Akhil and Zainab’s reception, clad in a red satin saree paired with a golden, structured blouse.

She complemented her outfit with the choice of an expensive arm candy. The diva carried a black shoulder bag from Christian Dior, priced at Rs. 3.37 lakhs.

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding menu

The Lenin actor’s wedding was a completely star-studded affair. The Akkinenis served some of the most delectable meals to their guests, which were sourced from a restaurant named Panchakattu Dosa.

In a video shared by the catering partner, they revealed the scrumptious menu for the day, which included items such as Ghee Kaaram dosa, Ghee idly, Ghee pongal, Upma, and Vadas.

