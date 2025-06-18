Kaliyugam OTT Release: When and where to watch Shraddha Srinath and Kishore’s dystopian bilingual psycho-thriller

Kaliyugam was released on May 9, 2025, and opened to a mixed response at the box office. The dystopian thriller was marked for its ambitious storytelling. However, it seemed to have felt flat in execution, since the visuals did not meet expectations. And now the film is all set to make its way on OTT.

When and where to watch Kaliyugam

Kaliyugam begins streaming on SimplySouth from June 20 onwards. The film will not be available for viewing within India, but audiences outside the country will be able to screen it.

The OTT giant announced the same with a post on their X handle. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, “#Kaliyugam, streaming on Simply South from June 20 worldwide, excluding India.”

Official trailer and plot of Kaliyugam

The film showcases an alternate dystopian future set in the year 2064. The world is marked as a post-apocalyptic place after mankind has been struck by repeated loops of catastrophe.

Kaliyugam’s key themes include survival, morality, and human resilience in the face of all things unimaginably disastrous.

The plot is based on the further bifurcated difference between the haves and the have-nots, who are actually separated by a physical wall. While the privileged are known as residents in the dystopian world, the poor and underprivileged continue to starve in different corners outside the wall.

Amid all this, a man named Sketch (played by Kishore) lays his hands on a safe house filled with all the luxuries accessible to its residents, but it is placed outside the wall. His choice to keep this discovery a secret or share it with his fellow people forms the climax.

Cast and crew of Kaliyugam

Kaliyugam stars Shraddha Srinath and Kishore in lead roles. Other actors include Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Harry, Mithun, David Santhosh, Master Ronith, Kesavan, and more.

The movie is directed by Pramodh Sundar and is jointly produced by K.S. Ramakrishna and K Ramcharan. Dawn Vincent has composed the musical score.

