Ex-NCT Taeil pleads for leniency after 'reaching agreement' with victim, prosecutors don't buy his claims

Trigger Warning: This article discusses s*xual assault and contains sensitive content that may be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised!

Former NCT member Moon Taeil appeared in court on June 18, 2025, for the first trial in his ongoing criminal case concerning aggravated rape. He stood trial alongside two male acquaintances. The case has been under investigation for nearly a year. It stems from a violent incident involving the s*xual assault of an intoxicated Chinese woman in June 2024.

Taeil's defense: Agreement with victim, self-surrender

During the trial at the Seoul Central District Court, Taeil's legal team submitted a request for leniency. They cited Taeil's cooperation with law enforcement and a private settlement that had allegedly been reached with the victim.

"Taeil submitted a statement of self-surrender to the police," his lawyer said, appealing for a reduced sentence. "He also went through the difficult process of reaching an agreement with the victim, who is Chinese, and even received a letter from the victim stating she did not want further punishment levied." The defense framed these actions as signs of genuine remorse and accountability on Taeil's part.

Prosecution pushes back

However, the prosecution dismissed Taeil's narrative, calling into question the timing and authenticity of the self-surrender and settlement. They suggested that Taeil only came forward after learning that he and the other suspects were under investigation. They argued that this did not amount to a true act of self-initiated confession.

Prosecutors reiterated the severity of the case and argued that the nature of the crime demanded a firm sentence, regardless of a private settlement. They also pointed out that the attack was premeditated, citing prior communication between the defendants.

These messages allegedly discussed the victim's foreign nationality. They also outlined efforts to alter GPS location data on a taxi app to mislead investigators about the actual location of the crime scene. The prosecution requested that the court impose a seven-year prison sentence on Taeil and his accomplices.

Case timeline and allegations

According to findings presented in court, Taeil and his two friends met the victim at a bar in Itaewon in the early hours of June 13, 2024. The group consumed alcohol together, though the victim was reportedly a stranger to all three men before that night.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the victim, heavily intoxicated, was coerced into a taxi. She was taken to a residence in Bangbae-dong, Seoul. Between 4:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., the three defendants are accused of s*xually assaulting the unconscious woman. CCTV footage and digital data reportedly helped reconstruct the timeline.

Prosecutors argued that it took police two months to piece together crucial evidence. It includes surveillance and text exchanges between the accused to build a solid case. The court has yet to announce its final verdict, but a decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is a survivor of s*xual assault, help is available. Please reach out to local assault support services, hotlines, or counseling centers for confidential assistance. You are not alone.

