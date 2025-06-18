Moon Taeil claims SM Entertainment 'kicked' him out of NCT amid quasi-rape case, reveals taking part-time jobs for funds

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Moon Taeil, a former member of the K-pop group NCT, faced intense scrutiny following allegations of special quasi-rape involving a drunk foreign woman. During the case's first trial, which took place on June 18, he admitted to committing the crime.

He also claimed that his agency forced him to cut ties with them during the investigation, leading him to resort to part-time jobs for income, as reported by K-media Maeil Business Newspaper.

Taeil claimed that SM Entertainment kicked him out for quasi-rape investigation

The former NCT artist claimed that his ex-agency, SM Entertainment, terminated his contract due to the quasi-rape allegations. According to his statement during the first trial, the company cut ties with him when he was summoned by police for questioning regarding the incident. The investigation started in August 2024, and Taeil parted ways with NCT in October of the same year.

During the trial, Taeil mentioned, "I don't have a [full-time] job at the moment." Regarding life after NCT, he said, "I was kicked out of my agency after working as a singer, and I am currently working part-time jobs."

Taeil admitted to sexual crime charges

On the morning of June 18, the 26th Criminal Department (C) of the Seoul Central District Court held its first trial on charges of violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes. During that time, Taeil and his two acquaintances admitted to sexually assaulting an intoxicated foreign woman in June 2024.

Following that, the prosecution demanded a 7-year prison sentence for the defendants and 10 years of employment restrictions for Taeil.

More about Taeil's aggravated rape case

Taeil and two non-celebrity accomplices allegedly intoxicated a foreign woman and then violated her modesty in June 2024. Following the victim's report, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station took up the case and applied for an arrest warrant for the three suspects.

In August, the police summoned the accused for questioning, and subsequently, they were sent to prosecution on relevant charges on September 12, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or an NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

