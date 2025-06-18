ADOR wants NewJeans to ‘return to where they belong’ as court rejects independent activities appeal

Amid the ongoing legal dispute between NewJeans and their agency ADOR, the Seoul High Court has sided once again with the company. On June 17, 2025, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the members of NewJeans. It effectively reaffirms the earlier lower court decision that restricts them from engaging in individual activities without ADOR's official involvement.

ADOR welcomes the court's decision

In light of the verdict, ADOR issued a formal statement on June 18, expressing appreciation for the outcome. The agency emphasized that the ruling clearly confirms ADOR's status as the exclusive management agency of NewJeans.

"Yesterday, there was a ruling in the appeals hearing that once again clearly confirmed that ADOR is the agency of NewJeans," the statement read. "We express our deep gratitude to the court for its judgment."

The company also urged, "We hope that this decision will serve as an opportunity for the members to return to where they belong as NewJeans and resume their activities." ADOR concluded with, "As NewJeans approaches their third debut anniversary next month [July 22], the company will do its utmost to support them so they can achieve even greater growth and progress."

The dispute: Contract termination vs. enforcement

The legal conflict traces back to late 2024. NewJeans members asserted that their exclusive contracts with ADOR had been nullified in November of that year. They accused the agency of breaching contract terms and began pursuing independent schedules outside ADOR's authority.

In response, ADOR took legal action by filing a lawsuit to confirm the binding nature of the contracts. The agency simultaneously requested an injunction to block the members from operating independently. The court's recent decision upholds that injunction. It means NewJeans must continue coordinating all professional activities through ADOR, at least for now.

What's next: Third court hearing scheduled

While the injunction remains in place, the core dispute is far from over. The third hearing in the main lawsuit regarding the legality and validity of the exclusive contracts is slated for July 24, 2025.

Both sides are maintaining firm stances. ADOR defends its contractual authority, and the members continue to push for independence. For now, all eyes remain on the upcoming proceedings. They could prove crucial for the future of one of K-pop's most talked-about girl groups.

