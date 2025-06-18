Kuberaa: List of 19 scenes deleted by CBFC from Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna’s film

Kuberaa has surely garnered quite a buzz among fans already, as they anticipate a big-picture spectacle on the silver screen. Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others in lead roles, the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Ahead of its release, the movie underwent a scanner from the CBFC, where a number of scenes were trimmed, featuring the lead stars.

What all got trimmed from Kuberaa’s total run time?

Well, as per an Andhra Box Office report, 19 visuals were deleted from the film’s total runtime, which amounts to around 13 minutes and 41 seconds in total. For the uninitiated, Kuberaa has already been certified as UA 13+ by the CBFC.

The deleted scenes included scenes that were either solely filmed on Dhanush in his character of Deva or on Rashmika Mandanna’s role of Sameera.

Interestingly, one of them also features a scene where Deva, Sameera, and Deepak (played by Nagarjuna) are seen traveling in a cab. A few scenes featuring Jim Sarbh’s role of Neeraj also got axed.

Kuberaa’s ticket prices in Hyderabad

Recently, pre-booking of tickets for Kuberaa began across Hyderabad, and dynamic pricing was observed for both single-screen and multiplex viewing of the movie.

While single-screen tickets range between Rs. 150 and Rs. 175, those of the multiplexes are priced anywhere between Rs. 250 and Rs. 295 per ticket, according to an Andhra Box Office report.

Kuberaa makers have claimed to be facing pressure from OTT partners

Ahead of its theatrical release, the OTT rights of Kuberaa were bagged by Amazon Prime Video. However, the producers have recently revealed that they are facing pressure from their streaming partners regarding the movie's release date.

Well, they mentioned how Prime Video had threatened to deduct as much as Rs. 10 crores from the deal if the film did not release as per the scheduled date of June 20.

Kuberaa’s gripping trailer grabs attention

With the trailer release of Kuberaa, fans finally got a peek into the film and what they can expect from it once it makes its theatrical debut.

Dhanush’s screen presence as a beggar who strives to rise like the rich forms a very crucial part of the movie. It is complemented by Nagarjuna’s shadowy presence and Rashmika Mandanna’s vibrant aura in the film.

