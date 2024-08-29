Yoo Ah In attends an hour-and-a-half-long police questioning for sexual assault charges amid drug case; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and drug addiction

Yoo Ah In has been accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man. Recently, he was summoned by the police for further investigation regarding the allegations. As per reports, he has attended a one-and-a-half-hour-long questioning, although details about the same haven’t been disclosed yet.

On August 29, Hankyung Korea reported that Yoo Ah In was summoned by police on August 28 for further investigation of the sexual assault accusations against him. According to Yongsan Police Station, the actor attended an approximately 90 minutes-long questioning yesterday around 6:30 PM KST.

For the unversed, recently a man in his 30s accused Yoo Ah In of sexually harassing him. According to reports, the alleged victim referred to as Mr. A (30) was sleeping in a residence in Yongsan-gu between 6 AM KST to 4 PM KST on July 14.

As per his reports, he woke up suddenly and then realized that he had been sexually assaulted and filed a complaint with the police the very next day. The residence reportedly belonged to a third party, and not Yoo Ah In or Mr. A.

According to reports, other men might have been present at the time of the incident. The actor’s legal representative Bang Jeong Hyeon has so far firmly denied the allegations, saying that they are false. The lawyer has also requested netizens to not indulge in such unnnecssary specualations about Yoo Ah In’s private life.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah In is currently facing a trial for a separate case involving illegal drug usage. Hence, police have reportedly taken this into suspicion that he might have committed the sexual crime while under the influence.

Yoo Ah In is a Korean actor known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles. At the beginning of his career, he played minor roles in TV dramas and commercials, gradually rising to prominence as an emerging actor. Around 2005, he disappeared from the spotlight, taking a hiatus to better focus on honing his skills. He resumed his acting career in the following year.

His performance in Lee Chang Dong’s acclaimed film Burning (2018) propelled him to international recognition. His other works include Hellbound, Alive, Chicago Typewriter, Veteran, and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. And If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

