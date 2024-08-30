Nam Joo Hyuk personally texts Korean judoka and fan Huh Mimi for 2024 Paris Olympics win amid military service

Popular actor Nam Joo Hyuk who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, reached out to Korean judoka Huh Mimi and his long-time fan and congratulated her 2024 Paris Olympic achievement. The athlete reiterated her wish to meet the actor in real life once again.

On August 29, South Korean judoka Huh Mimi interacted with the media at the Mungyeong Indoor Gymnasium. She expressed her happiness over winning the silver medal in the women’s 57 kg Judo and a bronze medal in the mixed team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The sportsperson has expressed her wish to meet actor Nam Joo Hyuk several times. She shared her fan girl moment with the media and revealed that Nam Joo Hyuk reached out to her personally and congratulated her on the win.

Huh Mimi revealed that she received a long text from Nam Joo Hyuk. She explained that the actor probably didn't get to see her match since he is in the military but he told her that her efforts were cool and that he would always support her.

She also reiterated her dream of meeting Nam Joo Hyuk at least once.

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut in 2014 with the drama Surplus Princess. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally.

The 2023 drama Vigilante marked his first venture into the action genre. The actor is also known for his roles in The Light in Your Eyes, The Bride of Habaek, The School Nurse Files and more. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

