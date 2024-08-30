Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door to wrap filming in early September; Writer completes last episode script

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are currently starring in an ongoing rom-com K-drama Love Next Door that is winning hearts around the world. According to the new developments, the Love Next Door writer has finally completed the last episode’s script, hence the filming of the same will wrap in early September.

On August 30, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Joy News 24 reported that the ongoing hit rom-com K-drama Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min will wrap up filming in early September.

Furthermore, the writer of Love Next Door, Shin Ha Eun has finally completed writing the script for the last episode 16 and so the actors are now busy with the final filming. Love Next Doors’ writer Shin Ha Eun is well known for her superhit rom-com K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Love Next Door stars Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu in the lead roles whereas Kim Ji Eun stars as their childhood friend, Jung Mo Eum and Yoon Ji On plays the role of Kang Dan Ho. Love Next Door is being helmed by noted director Yoo Je Won who is well known for directing hit K-dramas like Hi Bye, Mama!, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Crash Course in Romance and many more.

Love Next Door premiered on tvN and Netflix on August 17, 2024, and releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. Love Next Door follows the story of childhood friends Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo who reunite as adults reopening old feelings and healing on the way.

Bae Seok Ryu returns after having lived in the US for over 10 years, after quitting her job and breaking her engagement to reset her life. She reunites with her close friend Choi Seung Hyo who used to like her when they were teenagers but never confessed, and is now CEO of an architecture company.

Furthermore, their common friend Jung Mo Eum, who is a paramedic meets a stranger Kang Dan Ho, and keeps on getting pulled toward him. Love Next Door follows the story of these individuals finding true love and the meaning of life in the neighborhood.

