NewJeans faces legal trouble as ADOR files lawsuit questioning validity of their contracts amid termination dispute; full details inside

In a dramatic turn of events, K-pop group NewJeans is now embroiled in a legal battle with their agency, ADOR, over the validity of their exclusive contracts. On December 5, ADOR made a public announcement confirming the filing of a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, aiming to legally uphold its exclusive contracts with the girl group. This follows the November 29 announcement from NewJeans members, who claimed they were terminating their contracts due to alleged breaches by ADOR and the agency's failure to rectify the issues.

In its official statement, ADOR expressed regret over the situation, stating that the decision to seek legal judgment was not made lightly. The agency emphasized that it did not wish to resolve the matter through the courts but felt compelled to do so in order to clarify the legitimacy of the existing contracts. ADOR said, “This inevitable decision was made to clarify to the artist and various stakeholders that the exclusive contracts between the agency and the artist cannot be lightly terminated based on one-sided claims.”

The agency further explained the gravity of the situation, highlighting that K-pop's rapid growth is built on a foundation of mutual trust between artists and agencies. ADOR’s statement noted, “We seek clear judgment from the court to uphold the foundation of the K-pop industry, which has grown based on a healthy trust relationship between artists and agencies.”

While ADOR claims to remain committed to working with NewJeans, the agency stressed the importance of upholding the mutual agreement that underpins the exclusive contract. Without this agreement, the agency believes the entire system of support, investment, and long-term growth within the K-pop industry could be jeopardized. They stated, “If this fundamental agreement is not upheld, the agency’s efforts… will be rendered powerless and irrecoverable.”

Advertisement

Despite the legal actions, ADOR assured fans that they were still open to sincere dialogue with NewJeans to resolve the matter. “We believe that sufficient and sincere discussions with the artists are absolutely necessary,” the statement added.

As this dispute unfolds, the K-pop industry and fans alike await to see how this unfolds with the court’s involvement now.

ALSO READ: NewJeans leaves ADOR: Timeline of controversy between former CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE leading to quintet's departure EXPLAINED