'This is our life': NewJeans believed they'd win against ADOR, address impact on ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM amid HYBE feud

NewJeans, now operating under the name "NJZ," remains resolute in its decision to part ways with former agency ADOR despite a court ruling restricting their independent activities. In an exclusive interview with BBC on March 26, 2025, members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein opened up about their ongoing legal battle, the emotional toll, and determination to reclaim control over their professional careers. Group member Minji acknowledged the gravity of their stance, stating, "The fact that this situation isn't socially working in our favor shows that we aren't in a position where we can freely say what we want. But we still chose to speak up, even knowing that."

The 5 group members didn't shy away from highlighting the plagiarism claims against HYBE's ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM's debut, and broken promises made to ADOR former CEO Min Hee Jin. They said they hoped and believed they would win the cast against ADOR. Group member Hanni said, "We're not that comfortable about constantly bringing up the situation because we know it involves another team, and we don't want to affect that team in any way because there's no need for that. There really is no need for that."

Previously, during the court's hearing, NJZ claimed that their ILLIT juniors, or hoobaes, ignored Hanni were among the incidents discussed during the hearing and made them want to break ties with the company. According to NJZ, HYBE blocked member Hyein's ambassadorial arrangement with Louis Vuitton, allowing LE SSERAFIM to take control. According to their attorney, the Louis Vuitton team later expressed regret and acknowledged that they believed HYBE had secured ADOR's consent for the modification.

The members said they were taken aback by ADOR's decision, despite the company's public declaration that it would support the group and their forthcoming appearance at ComplexCon Hong Kong. They had already lost faith in the agency. Danielle clarified that their purpose is to point out that NewJeans want to do what they love, not what they are compelled to do, rather than to appeal for sympathy. This was echoed by Hyein, who emphasized that their struggle for artistic autonomy is about defending themselves to become stronger.

Hanni discussed the obligation she felt to share their experiences during her testimony at a National Assembly hearing on workplace abuse. "It would have been simple to overlook our problem. However, I seized the opportunity to speak. Making sure that every employee is treated with respect at work is more important than just us. It was the right choice if this chance can contribute to actual change," she explained.

Minji agreed, admitting that speaking up could be frightening. "We were afraid, of course. As soon as we raised our voices, we knew we would be scrutinized. There is great responsibility behind every word and action. Nevertheless, they thought that remaining silent would only enable HYBE's account of what happened to take center stage in public conversations." Hanni further shared, "If we had remained silent, only HYBE's narrative would have been accepted as truth." "We could not allow the true problems to be concealed or our words to be misconstrued." "This is our life," said Hyein. "No one else should make that decision for us," he concluded.

NJZ said that their relationship has only gotten closer despite the difficulties. They said, "We've always talked about what's best in each moment." "We've always tried our best to make the right decisions, even though we know we haven't always done so."