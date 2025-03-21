NewJeans challenges court ruling favoring ADOR's injunction request; claims lack of opportunity to present evidence

The ongoing legal battle between K-pop girl group NJZ (NewJeans) and their agency, ADOR, has taken another turn as the members have publicly responded to a recent court ruling that restricts them from pursuing independent activities outside of their agency. The Seoul Central District Court’s March 21 decision ruled in favor of ADOR, preventing the members from engaging in promotions or performances without the company's approval. However, the group has made it clear that they do not accept this outcome and intend to continue their legal fight.

Although the court’s ruling currently enforces the group's contractual obligations, the members expressed disappointment with the decision, arguing that it failed to consider the severe breakdown of trust between them and ADOR. They emphasized that the nature of injunction proceedings, which are typically expedited, did not allow them sufficient time to present the full scope of their claims or provide substantial evidence of the mistreatment they endured.

NJZ stated, “We did not have sufficient opportunity to fully present the factual background to the court. Additionally, due to an imbalance of information, ADOR and HYBE have full access to all information regarding the members’ entertainment activities, whereas the members have been forced to individually contact relevant parties to request information.”

One of the biggest concerns raised by the group is the imbalance of power and access to information in this legal dispute. Since ADOR and its parent company, HYBE, have full control over contracts, schedules, and financial details, the members have struggled to independently verify key information. They have also highlighted how the fear of retaliation from the agency prevented certain individuals from cooperating in their case, making it even harder to present their side of the story in court.

Despite the setback, NJZ is not backing down. The group has confirmed that they will challenge the court’s ruling through an objection process, during which they plan to raise additional legal arguments and submit more comprehensive evidence. They believe that when the full truth about their treatment within ADOR is brought to light, it will become clear why they sought to terminate their contracts in the first place. “We plan to challenge today’s decision through the objection procedure, during which we will raise additional legal issues and submit further supporting evidence,” they said.

The main lawsuit regarding their contract termination remains active, with a crucial court hearing scheduled for April 3. Unlike the injunction proceedings, this lawsuit allows for a more detailed legal process, including the ability to collect and present extensive documentation and witness testimony. The members are confident that this will strengthen their claims and further expose ADOR’s alleged unfair practices.

At the heart of this conflict is NJZ’s assertion that ADOR failed to respect their artistic identities and mistreated them behind the scenes. While contractual disputes between idols and their agencies are not uncommon in the K-pop industry, the public nature of this legal battle and the involvement of HYBE have turned it into one of the most closely watched entertainment lawsuits in recent years.

The members reaffirmed that their decision to seek legal action was not driven by financial concerns but rather by a deep need to protect their dignity, artistic freedom, and rights as individuals. They claim that despite fulfilling all obligations under their contracts, ADOR and HYBE continued to undermine their achievements and mistreat them, ultimately forcing them into a position where they could no longer remain with the company.

Even as they fight this battle in court, NJZ remains committed to their supporters. In a surprising yet strategic decision, the group has announced that they will participate in the upcoming ComplexCon event on March 23. Despite the ongoing legal turmoil, they chose to honor their commitment to fans and industry stakeholders, ensuring that their dispute with ADOR does not interfere with planned performances.

The members also took a moment to express their deep gratitude to their fans, known as Bunnies, who have stood by them throughout this challenging period. They assured their supporters that they would continue working toward a resolution that allows them to return to the stage freely and independently. As NJZ prepares for their April 3 court hearing, all eyes are on the group and their next steps. Whether they succeed in legally freeing themselves from ADOR or face further legal hurdles, it remains to be seen.