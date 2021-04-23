5 times Michael B Jordan’s fit body in ‘Without Remorse’ screams GOALS!

Take a look at Michael B Jordan's stunning body transformation for 'Without Remorse'

Michael B Jordan is one of the fittest stars in Hollywood right now. He serves fitness goals in every role that he takes on. He has the dedication to transform his body as the character demands. He had undergone commendable body transformations in his previous movies, ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther’. In ‘Without Remorse’, he plays an elite Navy SEAL who sets on the path to investigate an international conspiracy when his wife is brutally murdered. To look convincing in his role as a military personnel, the actor teamed up with his trainer Corey Calliet to buff up his body. The actor also went to a 12- week military camp where he learnt all the basic training that a soldier undergoes. What resulted from Michael’s hard work is a fit and toned body that is a solid inspiration for any fitness lover.

Below we have picked out the 5 times Michael B Jordan’s body in ‘Without Remorse’ screams goals. Take a look:

(01)

In this scene, Michael looks every bit the Navy SEAL that he portrays in the movie. From his broad shoulders to his toned abs, his body will make any fitness fanatic envious. We can clearly see how hard he has trained at the gym to step into the shoes of a soldier. (02) In a simple white tank top and pants, we can make out the expanse of Michael’s shoulders and his bulging biceps. We are convinced that all the hard training that the actor underwent prior to filming this movie has definitely paid off.

(03) Michael’s trainer started with basic bodybuilding to gain his muscle size. The actor not only bulked his body, but he made sure to build his strength as well. As he takes a swim in a pool in the movie, we get a glimpse of his muscular body. (04) In his latest movie, ‘Just Mercy’, Michael B Jordan played a lawyer. He didn’t require a toned body for this role and was quite lean before shooting for ‘Without Remorse’’. He had to transform from a slim body into a bulky and muscular body of a soldier, which was indeed quite a task. But the end result indicates Michael’s body has fit the role to the T. (05) Michael’s training days included field training along with weights. He also did HIIT cardio training at least once a week to keep his endurance levels high. All this time at the gym led Michael to achieve a body that is indeed fitness goals.

We are definitely excited to watch Michael B Jordan’s performance as a Navy SEAL in this movie!

To catch a better glimpse of Michael B Jordan’s swoon-worthy body and action-packed performance, stream ‘Without Remorse’ on Amazon Prime Video from 30th April.

