5 times Vidya Balan smashes patriarchy in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Sherni’.

Vidya Balan in Sherni is feminist goals!

Amazon Prime Video premiered its latest movie, ‘Sherni’ and it has gotten all cinema lovers excited. This movie features Vidya Balan as an upright forest officer who has just been posted to the jungles of Central India. This movie explores topics such as animal rights, the importance of saving the environment and much more. However, the real ‘Sherni’ of this movie is Vidya Balan’s character, Vidya Vincent, who quietly destroys all expectations that the society has of women, especially a woman who is working at an unconventional post such as Vidya’s.

Below we have listed down 5 steller moments when Vidya smashes the patriarchy in ‘Sherni’:

(01) When a local politician says that Vidya is ill-equipped to handle the situation because of her gender:

When the tigress starts attacking the villagers, the local politician thinks that Vidya cant handle the situation. He further states that he only respects her because of her gender not because of her position. Despite being disrespected like this, Vidya doesn’t react but quietly finds the apt solution for this like no one else which earns her the respect of her fellow co-workers.

(02) When the bartender at a party offers her juice over alcohol:

When Vidya attends a party organized by her office, she heads over to the bartender. He offers to serve her juice and is quite shocked when Vidya orders a whiskey. In spite of it being 2021, women enjoying hard alcohol is still looked down upon. Despite the judgemental gaze of the bartender, she downs the whiskey like a pro, leaving him stunned.

(03) When she is expected to dress up for a dinner despite her husband being dressed casually:

When Vidya and her family are getting ready to attend dinner with friends, her mother-in-law chides her for being dressed so casually. On the other hand, her husband is dressed down in shorts. These expectations of how a woman should dress are ingrained in our society. This is pointed out by Vidya rightfully much to the bafflement of her mother and mother-in-law.

(04) When she has to dodge the constant questions about motherhood from her mother and mother-in-law:

Vidya’s mother and mother-in-law start pestering her with questions about motherhood. Vidya lets them know she doesnt have any interest in having children and would rather devote her time to hobbies such as reading, gardening, and yoga. She proves her point of motherhood not being the sole thing to look forward to for married women.

(05) When her husband and mother-in-law don’t think it is safe for Vidya to go into the jungle at night despite her being a trained forest officer:

When there is an emergency situation in the forest, Vidya has to venture into the jungle at night. Her mother-in-law and husband don’t approve of it. They feel she might get into danger despite her being a trained forest officer. Taking a stand for herself, Vidya assures them confidently that she isn’t a helpless woman who is afraid of going into the forest at night, much to the amazement of her family.

Vidya in ‘Sherni’ is definitely feminist goals and she always gives a befitting reply to the patriarchal attitudes of the people around her. Her character is proving to be an excellent role model for women of all ages.

To watch such epic moments of a woman’s strength and determination, stream ‘Sherni’ on Amazon Prime Video today.

Credits :Pinkvilla

