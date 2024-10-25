Movies are one of the most impactful media that can make us rethink about something, shift our perceptions, and change how we see the world within two hours. They showcase the realities of society and life that we ignore or don't think about in daily life. Bollywood filmmakers have always been adept at storytelling, and they often make movies that leave you thinking.

Films are not just for entertainment; they educate, inform, make us feel emotions, and help us grow. In this process, several Hindi films have changed how we view this world, from learning about the beauty of life in Dear Zindagi to focusing on breaking free from the cycle of Perfection in Qala, they will make you think

Top 6 Netflix films that will change this way you look at the world

1. Dear Zindagi

Many of you come across situations where you feel lost, stuck, or confused about every second thing in life. We must trust ourselves at such times, and Dear Zindagi helps you do it. It is the story of a young Kaira struggling against insomnia, relationships, and insecurities from her childhood.

She decides to seek therapy, and sessions with an unconventional therapist help her deal with all those emotions to mentally heal. It shares important lessons of self-love, forgiveness, and mental well-being, making you see the world in a better light.

2. Sukhee

Despite many discussions, opportunities, and movements, many women still find it difficult to find and trust their identity in the duties they fulfill. Sukhee is the story of one such woman who has spent years as a dutiful wife and mother.

However, she decides to rediscover her lost self from forgotten years between responsibilities. Her journey to happiness and empowerment teaches how to take the reins of your life into your own hands.

Also, it makes you see how better things are always waiting beyond the threshold. You just need to decide to pursue that dream you left years ago, leave behind the fear of social judgment, and live every moment for yourself.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

A lot goes beneath the surface in families, and things become complicated when unresolved. Dil Dhadakne Do follows the story of one dysfunctional family that sets out on a trip as a social display but learns to value their bond through a series of lessons.

The story of that complicated family will make you introspect about your relationships and how to carry them. Also, it emphasizes the importance of honest communication, mutual support, and understanding beyond facades in the family.

4. The Sky Is Pink

A void that can never be filled is the loss of a loved one, and The Sky Is Pink is the story of one such tale of love and loss. It shows the journey of a mother who is told her daughter doesn't have much time to live, but the latter does everything she can to make every moment count in her life.

It is a heartbreaking story of personal loss and shows how temporary life can be. So, by the film's end, it will remind you how you need to embrace life with open hands, seek love, and complete every task on your bucket list rather than waiting for tomorrow.

5. Qala

Everyone wants to be better at what they do, and it's not wrong until the chase to perfection consumes you. Qala is based on the journey of a young singer struggling with social pressures and a yearning for perfection. However, that compulsion and inability to meet the impossible standards impact her mental health.

The film will make you rethink the cost of your desire to achieve success, fame, and social appreciation. Also, it highlights that self-satisfaction is more important than external validation for peace. So, set your priorities right in life.

6. Article 15

Societal injustices have existed in society for decades. But, today, many people turn a blind eye to it or just read about it in a newspaper and move ahead with their lives. Article 15 is an eye-opening film that confronts and portrays the dark realities of caste discrimination and systemic corruption in India.

The film's plot is based on real-life events where a young officer tries to reach the root causes of these societal inequalities. He comes across disturbing violence, misuse of privilege, and injustice as he tries to work through these things.

It will make you introspect about society's social structures and ugly truths, which need to be tackled for a more equal society.

The impact of these films won't be worn as you end your Netflix binge-watching session. Rather, you will leave thinking, opening your mind to new perspectives and inspiring to know more after the credits roll.

It will make you see the world in a new light, remind you to heal from personal loss, cherish every moment in life, and focus on personal growth.