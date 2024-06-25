Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's oh-so-classy PICS from Anant-Radhika's Italian pre-wedding gala are nothing less than dream

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italian cruise pre-wedding was a star-studded affair. Days after the celebration, Alia Bhatt who attended the event with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor dropped some pictures from the pre-wedding.

Alia Bhatt holds hand of Ranbir Kapoor in new pictures

On June 25, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and dropped several pictures from Anany Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding.

The pictures gave a peek into the masquerade party from the celebration. The first picture shows Alia holding the hand of Ranbir Kapoor as they walk the floor. The actress wore a beautiful off-shoulder dress while her actor-husband donned a red blazer and black pants and wore a mask to match the theme of the party.

The fourth snap captures a beautiful moment between the couple while the other pictures show the solo clicks of the Jigra actress.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "sunset club." Reacting to the post, Alia's mother wrote, "Stunnnnnningggggg."

Have a look:

Check our fans' reactions

As soon as the actress dropped the pictures, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Besttt look." Another commented, "Beautiful people." A third fan wrote, "Cuteness overloaded." "uff this mannnn," a fourth fan commented. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments along with red hearts.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Workwise, Alia is gearing up for the release of her prison-break action movie, Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial will also feature The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

On June 13, the team behind the upcoming movie Jigra announced its postponement on social media platforms. Sharing a poster of the film featuring lead actress Alia as she stood in a street carrying a backpack, they revealed the new release date and wrote, “In Cinemas 11th October 2024.” The film was initially scheduled for a September 27 release.

On the other hand, she also has the YRF Spy Universe film co-starring Sharvari Wagh. Apart from these, Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, apart from Love & War, Ranbir who was recently seen in Animal, will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and more. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in the pipeline.

