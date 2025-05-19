Amitabh Bachchan's neighbor steals all limelight from megastar during his fan meet; WATCH wholesome video here

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated stars of the country. He has a huge fan following not only in India but worldwide. He follows a ritual every Sunday of meeting his fans outside his house, Jalsa. Just like every weekend, this time was no different. However, it wasn’t Big B; his neighbor stole the spotlight. He was seen standing beside the actor at his window.

In a video now going viral, Amitabh Bachchan is seen greeting his fans and waving at them during his Sunday darshan and a huge crowd can be seen around his house, Jalsa, just to take a glimpse of the superstar. However, this time his neighbor stole all the spotlight.

He was seen watching Big B from his window when a family member joined; he stepped aside and said something to her. The two then stood together, soaking in the superstar’s Sunday ritual. The heartwarming moment has caught everyone’s attention.

Earlier, taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the tough task of politely refusing several meetings. He shared that despite being in the industry for years, he is still not sure if he is doing justice to the things that come his way.

The actor further talked about age-related complications and wrote, “As you age it’s not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorize; it’s the multiple age-related contingencies that need to be followed to be able to deliver content as asked.”

Big B shared that after returning home, he realized his mistakes and the way to repair them. He soon calls the directors to allow him to rectify his mistakes by giving him another chance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan. The action drama, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, features Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak, apart from Big B.

