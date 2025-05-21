EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sial shuts down nepotism critics targeting Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt; ‘Kyu nahi bane Amitabh...'

Actor Amit Sial has given some of the most beautiful performances of his career in 2025 with Kesari Chapter 2 and Raid 2. Now, in an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, he opened up on the nepotism debate and slammed people criticizing ‘nepo kids’ Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. He shared that even their parents should have become Amitabh Bachchan or Mahesh Bhatt instead of criticizing others.

Amit Sial opened up on the criticism star kids receive and shared, “Mere se ek din koi nepotism ki baat kar raha tha, and Abhishek Bachchan ki naam leke usne kuch toh bola. Toh meine bola agar itni problem hai yeh nepo kids se toh apne maa baap ko jaa ke bolo ki kyu nahi bane Amitabh Bachchan, kya kar rahe the tum log itne saal tak. Mahesh Bhatt kyu nahi bane papa.”

(One day, someone was talking to me about nepotism and mentioned Abhishek Bachchan. I said, if you have such a problem with nepo kids, then go ask your parents why they didn’t become Amitabh Bachchan. What were they doing all these years? Why didn’t your father become Mahesh Bhatt).

He added, “Sab se pehle toh tumhare maa baap ki galti hai ki tum nepo kid nahi ho. Aur common sense hai ki meri beti hai aur aap ke bachche honge, toh aap toh apne best hi doge na yaar, common sense hai na. Neeche agar S-class (Mercedes-Benz S-Class) khadi hai toh tum kya bologe apne bachche ko, ki gatar ke paani mein nao chalate hua jaa. Nahi bologe aap. Aap phir ek alag tareeke se guide karoge.”

(First of all, it’s your parents’ fault that you’re not a nepo kid. And it’s just common sense that if I have a daughter, or you have kids, wouldn’t you want to give them the best? It’s basic logic. If there’s an S-Class parked outside, would you tell your child to ride through sewage water instead? Of course not. You’ll still guide them in your own way).

Amit Sial also opened up on the star kids joining the industry after proper training and bringing their skills on sets and shared, “Unko agar actor banna hai toh aap bologe theater jao, stage karo, waha jaa ke apne seniors ko chai pilao. Bhale S-class mein wapas aao lekin yeh sab karo.” (If they want to become actors, you’ll tell them to go do theatre, work on stage, serve tea to seniors there. Sure, come back home in an S-Class, but still do all that).

“Jitne bhi bachche launch hue hai ek bata do jisne training na kari ho kuch. Padhe likhe actor hai na sab. Mein toh Tiger Shroff jaise nahi maar sakta kick. Skills hai unmein na,” the Kesari 2 actor concluded. (“Show me one star kid who has been launched without any training. They’re all educated, trained actors. I mean, I can’t even do a kick like Tiger Shroff. They have real skills).

