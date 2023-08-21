Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles after enjoying hearty meal in Barbados-UNSEEN PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most popular celebrity couples. They have a massive following on social media, and Virushka fans eagerly wait for the couple to post love-filled pictures together. While Anushka and Virat both prefer to keep their personal life low-key, they often share lovely pictures on Instagram, giving us a sneak-peek into their everyday life. A few days ago, Virat Kohli shared a lovely picture from their vacation in Barbados, in which he and Anushka posed outside a cafe. Now, another picture from their Barbados trip has surfaced on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s unseen picture from Barbados

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a lunch date in Barbados, and in the picture shared by Virat Kohli, the cricketer wrote that they enjoyed ‘some of the best food’ ever. Now, a new picture from the lunch date has surfaced online, and it was shared on the Instagram page of the café that they visited. In the picture, Anushka and Virat are seated on chairs around a table. The picture was clicked after the couple enjoyed a hearty meal. Anushka is seen grinning widely in the picture, while Virat also flashed a smile. They were seen posing with the café owner.

Anushka looked oh-so-chic in an oversized blue shirt dress, teamed with white sandals. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is seen in a black tee paired with floral printed shorts. Virushka fans showered love on the post, and while one fan wrote, “King and queen,” many others dropped heart emojis. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a printed white and peach Anarkali suit, featuring a kurta, palazzo pants, and dupatta, and was seen carrying a simple white cloth bag. The video went viral, and fans gushed over her simplicity and stunning desi look!

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will be released on a leading OTT platform.

