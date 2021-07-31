Bhagya Lakshmi: Small acts of kindness can make the world a lovely place; Lakshmi shows us how?

The upcoming Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has come up with a unique campaign. The show's lead actress Aishwarya Khare has kickstarted this under the name of Neki Ki Dor. Going by the campaign's name itself, one understands how it speaks about the humanitarian work done by people in tough and testing times. The havoc created by an unpredictable situation in recent times has left many in a bad condition and through this campaign, Aishwarya wants to assist them.

Under Neki Ki Dor, she urges people to come forward and help her make this possible. And pleasantly, already close to 100 people have joined her in this act of kindness. In a world where we cannot possibly think of getting help from a bystander, it is overwhelming to see that hundreds of people have come forward to make this world a better place to live in! Let us not forget that it does not take a lot to help the people in need; rather with whatever resources are available with us, we can make a voluntary contribution to do our best for the needy.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has also requested everyone to share their stories of kindness during the pandemic on social media and tag @ZeeTV and use #NekiKiDor to spread this word, so that more people get inspired to help further. And if you want to know more about Lakshmi and how her life is a living example of Neki Ki Dor, then tune in to watch Bhagya Lakshmi which starts on Zee TV from the 3rd of August, every Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm.

Speaking of Bhagya Lakshmi, it aims to convey that the retribution of good karma and selflessness is a good fate. The titular character is extremely selfless and does not let money influence her kindness. Interestingly, the male lead role of Rishi Oberoi will be played by Rohit Suchanti.