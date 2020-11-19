Deepika Padukone sends birthday love to ‘gentle soul’ Dhairya Karwa; Wishes him super success and stardom

As Dhairya Karwa turns a year older today, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to shower birthday love on the actor.

Dhairya Karwa is one of the newbies in the industry who made his debut with Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. He played the role of Sartaj Singh in the movie and did win a million hearts with his performance. He has, undoubtedly, left a mark and proved that he is here to stay. Needless to say, Dhairya has garnered himself a massive fan following across the world. So, as the handsome actor turned a year older today, he was showered with immense love by fans and celebs.

Joining them is who has sent birthday love to the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and shared his monochrome picture in her Instagram story. In the caption, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress called him a gentle soul and wished the birthday boy success and stardom in the year ahead. “Happy Birthday. To the most gentle soul I have ever met. Wishing you super success & super stardom as you embark on this incredible journey. Love you D!” Deepika added.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s birthday wish Dhariya Karwa:

Earlier, Ananya Panday has also shared a birthday wish for Dhairya and shared a cool picture with him. In the pic, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was wearing a white crop top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit while Dhairya was seen sporting a blue tee with white shorts in the photo. Ananya wrote, "The Sweetest Boy Happy Bday D @dhairya275." According to media reports, Dhariya Karwa is said to be working with Deepika in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie which also features Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares a stylish PHOTO with Dhairya Karwa as she sends out a sweet birthday wish to him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×