From winks to emotional hugs: Preity Zinta’s epic celebration as PBKS reaches finals is winning the internet

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta is grabbing the headlines. Her team recently won against MI and entered the IPL 2025 finals to clash with RCB. After their win in the semi-finals, the actress couldn’t contain her excitement. From wins to her emotional hugs with team members, her reaction is going viral and fans are absolutely loving it.

1. Preity Zinta’s cute wink moment

In a heartwarming video now going viral, Preity Zinta is seen in the stadium, all smiles as her team, PBKS, enters the finals. However, the highlight is that cute wink in between, which has caught all the attention of the fans and we bet even you will be obsessed with her reaction.

2. Preity Zinta’s emotional hug

The actress became quite emotional after the win and a video going viral shows her hugging the star cricketer Shreyas Iyer. She also hugged head coach Ricky Ponting before starting a conversation.

3. Selfie mode on

Another pic from the stadium is all over the internet for all the right reasons. Preity is seen striking a pose with Shreyas on the field and the duo are all smiles. The victory sign says it all.

4. Preity Zinta’s proud moment

In a video, the PBKS owner is also seen all proud of her team’s win and clapping with joy. We also saw Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, who is seen jumping with joy upon their win.

For those unaware, Shreyas Iyer was the star performer of the match, scoring an unbeaten 87 runs and leading Punjab to victory with 5 wickets in hand in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Earlier, Preity Zinta took to X to shower praise on Yuzvendra Chahal for his stellar performance in IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders. She shared a heartfelt post reflecting on their long-standing connection, recalling their first meeting during the Kings Cup in 2009 when she was new to cricket and Chahal was an emerging U-19 player.

Over the years, she admired his competitive spirit and hoped to have him on her team, but the timing never worked out until now. Expressing her joy at finally seeing him in the PBKS jersey, she called his recent game a perfect example of why she's been a fan all along, cheering him on to keep smiling and shining.

