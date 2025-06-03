Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina’s shy smiles at latter's cake-cutting have us wondering if it's just birthday glow or something else

Bollywood stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumored to be dating for quite some time. Though they haven’t made it official, the duo are seen constantly by each other’s side. From attending parties together to taking trips, they give us major couple goals. Now, Vedang recently celebrated his birthday and Khushi was seen by his side just like always. However, the highlight is their shy smiles making us wonder if it’s just a birthday glow or something more.

A friend of the duo that goes by the Instagram name Kareema Barry took to Instagram stories and shared a pic where Vedang Raina is seen cutting his birthday cake. His rumored lady love Khushi Kapoor is seen by his side.

But what caught our attention are their shy smiles they have on their face which can’t be ignored. Both are seen blushing and we are obsessed with the photo. Khushi is also seen posing with friends including Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap at Vedang’s birthday bash.

Earlier, the Jigra actor took to Instagram and shared several photos with Connie Francis’ viral song, Pretty Little Baby song in the background. He captioned it, “London ting.” He is seen striking poses, capturing nature, shopping, and more in his London dump and it’s just unmissable.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina haven’t confirmed their relationship but their cute moments have our hearts. Infact, just last month, The Archies actress flaunted her pendant with the initials of her and Vedang’s name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedang is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic film, where he will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. Apart from them, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Sharvari has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming movie.

On the other hand, Khushi was last seen in Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. She was also seen in Loveyapa with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The actress hasn’t announced her next film yet.

