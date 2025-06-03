Maalik Teaser Review: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama has strong hangover of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Read details

After Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao has transformed into a terrific and violent gangster in Maalik. Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is an upcoming action drama that is expected to set new bars for the actor. The makers have released the trailer on their respective social media handles, and fans cannot help but hail it as a 'blockbuster.' Rao appears deadly, bloody, and cunning, one can't take eyes off him. While fans are more than excited for the film, here's how Maalik delivers vibes similar to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

When Animal was released in theaters, one of the factors that made it an instant hit among the audience was the way violence was displayed on the big screens. From bloodshed to deadly fight sequences, the movie pushed the boundaries of violence in Indian cinema. And now, Maalik is giving similar vibes! The teaser shows a glimpse of how gritty the Rajkummar Rao starrer will be.

Rao has embraced a ruthless gangster persona and his brutal transformation is worth every penny. From the opening scenes of the teaser to the massy dialogs, Maalik will undoubtedly offer intense action. So, there is no second thought about Rajkummar Rao being as ruthless as Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in the Pulkit directorial.

Also, both Animal and Maalik lead them down paths of aggression and dominance. These flicks cannot be tagged merely as action dramas as they are more complex. Just like Animal, Maalik also aims to show the inner conflict of men. Well, the former was a game changer for the Indian film industry, hence, we expect the latter to deliver similar thrill and madness.

Talking about the Maalik teaser, it features Rajkummar in a never-seen-before avatar. Set in Allahabad, it follows a gangster who rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld and establishes his dominance. His thick beard look has added more reality to his daring role and his transformation has wowed netizens.

Backed by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on 11 July 2025. Besides Rajkummar, it also stars Manushi Chillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

