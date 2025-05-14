Preity Zinta makes confession about her 1st love; don’t miss the Kal Ho Naa Ho connection

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most celebrated Bollywood movies. The iconic emotional death scene of Aman continues to rule the people's hearts. Zinta, who often engages in an interactive session with her fans on X, recently revealed why the Nikkhil Advani directorial holds a special place in her heart.

On Tuesday (May 13), Preity Zinta hosted a Q and A session on her X (formerly Twitter), where the internet users flooded the actress’ timeline with their questions. One of the fans complimented the actress’ performance in Kal Ho Naa Ho and admitted to crying profusely while watching it.

He wrote, "@realpreityzinta ma’am, every time I watch Kal Ho Na Ho, I cry like a kid. You absolutely nailed Naina Catherine Kapur. Learnt a lesson as well that is, Love sometimes means letting go."

Preity resonated with the confession and went on to share a personal anecdote. She recalled how the entire team was also emotional on-screen and off-screen while it was being shot. In addition to this, the actress also shared that she had lost the first love of her life at the time.

She revealed, "Yes, I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too! My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different. Fun Fact - Most scenes, all actors cried naturally…. And Aman’s death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too!"

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan and more in the key roles. The film is remembered for its poignant storyline and soul-stirring music.

On the professional front, Preity is currently busy with the ongoing IPL matches, as she owns the Punjab Kings team. In addition to this, she is also set to make her comeback in movies with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan partition, the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan’s Aamir Khan Productions.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Sunny is looking to release the film by August 2025.

