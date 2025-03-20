When Dhanashree Verma depicted her love story with ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11; WATCH

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been officially divorced today (March 20). The former couple who have been in the headlines for their troubled marital life, have parted ways. While Yuzvendra is a renowned Indian cricketer, Dhanashree rose to fame after her dance videos went viral on the internet. Dhanashree became a household name after her stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In one of the episodes of the dance reality show, Dhanashree depicted her love story with Yuzvendra through her performance.

Yuzvendra Chahal appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to support his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma who was a contestant on the dance reality show. The crowd went gaga as soon as Yuzvendra made a special appearance on the show. After this, Verma, along with her choreographer, depicted her love story with Chahal through her performance.

Watch Dhanashree Verma's performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 here-

Through the performance, Dhanashree Verma showed how she and Yuzvendra formed a bond when she started teaching him dance. After this, Chahal liked all her dance reels on social media and even commented on them. It was then that Chahal expressed his feelings for her and both eventually got married. After this performance, Dhanashree invited Yuzvendra to the stage.

Dhanashree's act was lauded by the judges and the Indian cricketer too. Before her performance, Yuzvendra narrated his and Dhanashree's love story. When Farah Khan asked him why he wanted her to teach him to dance, the cricketer disclosed that they had a common friend and he suggested Dhanashree's name.

He recalled that he had directly messaged Verma on Instagram and she replied to him after 10-15 days and agreed to teach him dance. Yuzvendra recalled being a "sincere student" and fell in love with her when the dance classes resumed offline. He even mentioned how Dhanashree supported him many times.

However, on March 20, 2025, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got officially divorced. According to a report by Bar and Bench, Chahal is set to pay Verma Rs 4.75 crore as part of their divorce settlement. For the uninformed, the two got married in 2020 and reportedly lived separately for two years before filing for divorce.