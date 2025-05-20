Dominic and the Ladies' Purse on OTT: Here's why Mammootty starrer's digital release is getting delayed

Mammootty starrer Dominic and the Ladies' Purse hit the big screens earlier this year on January 23. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie did decent business at the box office, and fans began looking forward to its OTT release. While there were reports that the Malayalam mystery film would start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March, it never happened.

Advertisement

Now that it’s May, fans are beginning to wonder what went wrong or why the OTT release is getting delayed. According to a report by Friday Matinee on X, the OTT deal for Dominic and the Ladies' Purse with Amazon Prime was finalized months ago. However, the official announcement is taking longer than expected.

This delay is due to ongoing discussions over the final pricing. Once the price is fixed, the streaming date and details will be revealed. Fans can expect an update soon.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse tells the story of a witty ex-cop who runs a detective agency. Though sharp-minded, he struggles with money. One day, his landlady offers him a deal that if he finds the owner of a lost purse, she will forgive his rent. Seeing it as an easy task, he accepts the offer and sets off with his assistant.

But the search quickly turns complicated. Inside the purse are clues linked to a past case involving two missing people. As Dominic investigates, hidden secrets begin to surface. What began as a simple job becomes a tangled mystery. Each clue leads him deeper into a web of truth that changes everything.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse stars Mammootty, Sushmita Bhat, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkitesh, Vijay Babu, Vineeth, and others in key roles. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Mammootty Kampany. The story is written by Dr. Neeraj Rajan, while the screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Dr. Neeraj Rajan, Dr. Sooraj Rajan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. On the other hand, the cinematography is handled by Vishnu R Dev.

ALSO READ: New South movies releasing on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Abhilasham, Sumo, Hunt and more