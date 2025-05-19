Here’s how Alia Bhatt is bonding with sister Shaheen Bhatt’s beau Ishaan Mehra on ‘gloomy Monday’: see PIC

Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt made headlines after she made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra official on Instagram. She posted an adorable birthday wish for him. Now, Alia has offered a peek into her bond with her sister’s beau. They sweated it out in a pool boot camp on a ‘gloomy’ Monday.

Today, May 19, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Ishaan Mehra. It was a happy shot of the duo in a swimming pool. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned it, “Gloomy Monday + A Pool boot camp powered by @ishaanmehra (person swimming emoji and anxious face with sweat emoji).”

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s story!

Last month, Shaheen Bhatt shared a special post for Ishaan Mehra on his birthday. She dropped a cute selfie in which she was seen leaning on his shoulder. Another was a closeup shot of the fitness instructor lying on the grass in a park. The last slide showed the couple’s feet as they enjoyed the greenery.

In the caption, Shaheen wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine,” accompanied by a sun and heart emoji.

Check out Shaheen Bhatt’s post!

Alia Bhatt had also extended her wishes to Ishaan by resharing Shaheen’s post on her Instagram Stories. She said, “happy happy birthday, our fav fellow.” Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, and Ananya Panday also showered their love. Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Please wish him with a tight hug from me.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for her movie Love & War. According to a recent report in Mid-Day, her latest schedule was with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. As per the portal’s source, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had crafted some intense and emotionally demanding scenes in this leg.

The report further revealed that Alia is likely to head to the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony after wrapping up her work. She will be making her debut at the prestigious event, which ends on May 24, 2025.

Apart from Love & War, the actress also has Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film is slated to release towards the end of the year.

