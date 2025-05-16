POLL RESULT: Fans pick Bollywood celeb they’re most excited to see dazzle at Cannes 2025 and it’s not a surprise

The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025. Many Bollywood celebrities are set to grace the prestigious event over the next few days. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll in which fans chose the star that they were most excited to see dazzle at the red carpet. They have now selected their winner and it was no surprise. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Have a look at the results of the poll for the most-awaited Cannes 2025 appearance:

The poll to determine the most-awaited appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by a Bollywood celebrity was conducted on May 13, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Nitanshi Goel, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The voting was open for three days. According to the votes, fans are eagerly waiting for Aishwarya Rai to grace the film festival. She received 44.78% of the votes. It was quite expected as the actress is a Cannes veteran and has stunned at the event many times in the past.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to make her debut at the film festival for her movie Homebound, secured the second position with 23.88% of the votes. Alia Bhatt, who is expected to attend the closing ceremony, came third with 17.91% of the votes. Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel received 7.46%. Janhvi’s Homebound co-star Ishaan Khatter and Jacqueline Fernandez garnered 2.99% of the votes each.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. Other stars from the Indian film industry like Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, and more are also expected to attend the event.

