Jr NTR Birthday: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda send biggest hugs and wishes as War 2 actor turns 42

Jr NTR has been in the news for his upcoming films, NTRNeel and War 2. Amid all the excitement surrounding both projects, the actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday on May 20, 2025. His friends, colleagues, fans and admirers have taken over social media to send the heartiest wishes for him.

Icon Star Allu Arjun was one of the first ones who wished the Devara actor on his birthday. Taking to X, the former dropped a post expressing his love and affection for Tarak, whom he adorably referred to as his ‘Bava.’

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Bava @tarak9999! Wishing you all the success, Joy & Happiness.”

Besides Allu Arjun, several other actors have also wished Jr NTR on his birthday. One of them includes his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi star shared a post on X that read, “Happy Birthday nanna @tarak9999.”

Have a look at the post here:

Vijay Deverakonda also joined the bandwagon and dropped a wish for Jr NTR on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Tarakk annaa Happy happy birthday to you.. Biggest hugs and love.”

Actor Brahmaji also dropped a wish for the War 2 star on his birthday. Taking to X, he wrote, “#HappyBirthdayNTR Happy birthday Dear @tarak9999 . Wishing you many more happy years n blessings and prosperity.”

On the work front, the first look of NTR’s Hindi film debut with War 2 will be unveiled on his birthday today.

Meanwhile, his exciting project with Prashanth Neel will be released on June 25, 2026.

