POLL: Vvan or Param Sundari— Which Sidharth Malhotra movie are you most excited about? VOTE as new release date of Tamannah Bhatia co-starrer gets REVEALED

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sidharth Malhotra is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Param Sundari, he recently announced that his upcoming Vvan: Force of the Forrest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, will be gracing the silver screens on May 15, 2026. Both genres are entirely different, yet which of the two films are you most excited about?

Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari and Vvan are set to release on July 25, 2025, and May 15, 2026, respectively.

On May 16, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of his upcoming film, Vvan: Force of the Forrest. Keeping the theme intact, we can see two red eyes looking through, and there is a dense forest in the background. A man is also seen walking on the road in the middle with firewood in his hand. The bright light from it leads to an old temple, which appears to be a temple.

The film that also features Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead is set to release on May 15, 2026. "The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!" the caption alongside the official post read.

Directed by Panchayat fame Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the upcoming folk-thriller will be produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with TVF Motion Pictures.

It is worth mentioning that the film was earlier announced for release on Chhath Puja 2025. However, it seems fans will have to wait a little longer to experience the world of Vvan.

On the other hand, Param Sundari will be bringing Malhotra back to the rom-com genre alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Set against the backdrop of intercultural differences, the film directed by Tushar Jalota is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It will be released next month, on July 25, 2025.

