The Young and the Restless May 19 Episode Recap: Sally Reminds Billy That She Gave Up Everything to Work With Him; Know Why

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 19, the audience saw Phyllis and Amanda having a chat, during which the latter revealed that she was working as legal counsel for Dumas.

Phyllis tells Amada that she walked away from Billy and is now building a new venture with her son. To make that come to life, she needed someone to invest in it. Amanda tells her that he had presented the idea to Dumas, who ended up passing it. Amanda later urged Phyllis to move on, but the latter could not go to any individual to fund her company.

At the GCAC, Sally tries talking about the lunch party with Billy, but he drifts off. When he asked if he was thinking about Phylli, he denied it. Sally was reminded that Sehb left behind everything to work with him and did not want Phyllis to creep back in.

Billy assured her that she didn't have anything to worry about. Later, they discuss the party theme and go upstairs, skipping breakfast.

Meanwhile, Devon, Lily, and Nate talked about Amanda’s reappearance and her working for Dumas. When Amy and Damisn make their entry. Lily offers Damian a position overseeing Winters' hotels, and he enthusiastically accepts it. Devon asks Damis if he knows Amanda. Damis says that he does not.

Daming ends up asking Amy to move in with him. After she was preparing for the end of her life, she was hesitant to make this move. Damian tells her that he wants to make the most of the time they have left.

Devon tells Lily that Damin’s complete turnaround was suspicious. Lily tells him that they will trust him. Once Devon leaves, Damian asks Lily if Devon was sold on the idea of him becoming a part of the company. Lily assured him when he expressed wanting to know why else he would prove himself.

