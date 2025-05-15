Why are fans comparing Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor’s Homebound to Kapoor & Sons? Find out as Karan Johar drops new poster

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is currently grabbing headlines as the film is all set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, a new poster of Homebound has been released by Karan Johar on social media. As soon as he shared that poster, fans started comparing it to Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s Kapoor & Sons. They think the poster has the same vibe.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the first official poster of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Homebound. They also confirmed that it is set to premiere at Cannes on May 21, 2025, making audiences excited.

Sharing the poster, Karan Johar, who is backing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, wrote, “Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor.”

The caption further read, “Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025.”

As soon as the filmmaker dropped the poster, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. A user compared it to Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Kapoor & Sons and wrote, “Kapoor and sons vibe.” While another commented, “Oh I love this boy after Royals.” A fan also wrote, “Ishaan Khattar on the rise !!!! Love it !!! Long due.” While a user chimed in, writing, “I hope this movie reached OTT soon.” Many also expressed excitement in the comment section.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, is all set for its global premiere at the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard section.

Homebound revolves around the evolving relationship between two childhood friends from a rural Indian village who aspire to become police officers one day. As time passes, their ambitions grow, and their heartwarming bond starts to fray. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Shalini Vatsa, Tushar Phulke, and Pankaj Dubey.

For the unversed, the Cannes Film Festival 2025 will be running from May 13 to May 24.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter's reaction to Martin Scorsese joining Homebound co-starring Janhvi Kapoor shows heights of his excitement